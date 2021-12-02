CVS, Microsoft forge digital care partnership

CVS Health and Microsoft established a strategic partnership focused on digital health and personalized care, the two companies said Dec. 2.

By partnering with Microsoft, CVS is aiming to create more personalized customer experiences through data. CVS plans to provide customized health recommendations, expand its pharmacy capabilities and scale up retail loyalty and personalization programs that are run on Microsoft's cloud computing service Azure.

Under the partnership, CVS has selected Microsoft as its preferred cloud service and will expand to more than 1,500 new and existing business applications in Azure cloud.



CVS will use Microsoft Teams and Office products so that employees can more easily access important information needed to address customer needs. The company will also continue to digitize its operations by using Azure cognitive services to automate tasks.

"We are rapidly transforming into a consumer-centric, integrated health solutions company, taking a digital-first, technology-forward approach to all that we do," Roshan Navagamuwa, CVS Health's CIO, said in a statement. "Business services at this scale require a new level of partnership. Our collaboration with Microsoft will accelerate this work and empower our employees to provide quality care that is more personal and affordable."