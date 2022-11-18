Amazon is hiring for these 7 healthcare positions

While it is reducing staff in some areas, Amazon continues to grow its healthcare business. Here are seven health-related jobs the tech giant recently posted.

1. Clinical Lead, Amazon: Will be a nurse practitioner or medical doctor who will own the auditing and monitoring of the company's clinical customer experience

2. Controlled Substance Compliance Senior Manager, Amazon Pharmacy: Will work on policy development and implementation as well as the development of business practices associated with controlled substance dispensing and inventory.

3. Account Executive, Amazon Business Healthcare: Will be responsible for building and managing a territory of customers, focused on selling solutions for common industry problems.

4. Virtual Customer Care Advisor, Amazon Pharmacy: Will virtually assist customers and other advisors over the phone, email and on the web with billing/insurance verification, product or service questions.

5. Principal Product Manager, Health Storefront and Tech: Will work on Amazon Health insurance, pricing and payments products.

6. Senior Business Development, Healthcare, Amazon Business: Will engage and interact with C-suite executives and understand how to identify, develop, negotiate and close large, complex deals.

7. Site Lead, Amazon Pharmacy: Will be responsible for inbound operations, outbound operations and functional process responsibility within the fulfillment center across multiple shifts.