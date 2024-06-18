Airport tech company snags another healthcare deal

CLEAR, the company known for developing biometric ID checks for airports, has entered into another healthcare partnership with Praia Health, a consumer platform for health systems.

Under the partnership, Praia Health will integrate CLEAR's identity verification technology into its platform, according to a June 18 news release from Praia Health. Customers using Praia's platform can then choose to verify their accounts with CLEAR's technology, giving them access to personalized health programs and services.

Indianapolis-based Community Health Network was one of the first health systems to use the technology.

News of the collaboration comes as CLEAR continues its healthcare push. In May, CLEAR and Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System partnered to develop an application that allows patients to use CLEAR for registration and on-site check-in. Meanwhile, in April, University of Miami Health System partnered with CLEAR in a bid to improve the patient experience.