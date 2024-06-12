Airport tech company continues healthcare push

CLEAR, the company known for biometric ID checks at airports, is partnering with InterSystems to enhance patient data management.

The collaboration aims to integrate CLEAR's verified identity technology with InterSystems' Health Gateway Service, with the goal of simplifying and expediting secure access to patients' medical histories while improving efficiency and accuracy in data management.

The partnership is undergoing early access testing with selected healthcare systems, according to a June 11 news release from InterSystems.

This annoucement comes as CLEAR continues its healthcare push. In May, the company announced that it would be working with Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System to develop an application that allows patients to use CLEAR for registration and on-site check-in.