4 health systems partnering with Best Buy

Best Buy is partnering with some of the largest U.S. healthcare systems on remote patient monitoring and hospital at home offerings, pushing deeper into the healthcare industry.

Here are four health systems partnering with Best Buy:

1. Best Buy's Geek Squad will be in charge of setting up remote patient monitoring technology in patients' homes for Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium's hospital-at-home program.

2. Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger is partnering with Best Buy on remote patient monitoring.

3. New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System is partnering with Best Buy on remote patient monitoring.

4. New York City-based NYU Langone Health is partnering with Best Buy on remote patient monitoring.