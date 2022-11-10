Wearables company, Johns Hopkins to study physiological reasons for addiction relapse

Wearables company Whoop and Havre de Grace, Md.-based Ashley Addiction Treatment are partnering with Johns Hopkins University to study why some people relapse during addiction recovery.

The project will analyze health data and physiological insights from Whoop wearable devices, through its Unite platform, to identify new treatments that can relieve stressors for people experiencing addiction issues.

"This research leveraging Whoop Unite insights lays the groundwork for incorporating biometric assessments into routine care and, ultimately, creating a precision medicine model for addiction treatment," said Andrew Huhn, PhD, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral science at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine who is overseeing the study with Ashley patients, in a Nov. 10 news release from Whoop and Ashley.

Separately, Whoop also hired its first chief medical officer, Patrick Carroll, MD, who previously served in the same role with virtual health company Vida Health, telehealth firm Hims & Hers, and Walgreens.