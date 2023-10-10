UC Davis Health to lead new gen AI collaborative

UC Davis Health, based in Sacramento, Calif., as well as the University of California health systems, will be leading a new generative artificial intelligence collaborative.

The collaborative, dubbed VALID AI, will include members from health systems, health plans, nonprofit associations, and technology and research partners, according to an Oct. 9 news release from UC Davis Health.

The group will focus on uses, pitfalls and best practices for generative AI in healthcare and research, and focus on five core values: vision, alignment, learning, implementation and dissemination.

The members of VALID AI will participate in a panel at the Future and Health Summit in Las Vegas, with Dennis Chornenky, chief AI adviser of UC Davis Health, serving as the executive director of the collaborative.