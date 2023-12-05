U-M Health's chief digital officer sees opportunity in tech 'co-pilots'

Lansing-based University of Michigan Health's regional chief digital information officer, Josh Wilda, is focusing on cultivating a strong digital environment and maximizing the organization's current technologies.

Mr. Wilda said in a press release from the health system that he is looking to new technologies such as AI, automation and the cloud to be "co-pilots" for UM Health's caregivers so that they can focus on taking care of patients rather than spending time on tedious tasks.

He is also looking at ensuring his organization has a strong digital environment that can be scaled, and wants to use technology to help treat patients in nontraditional hospital settings while maximizing on the current technologies the health system already has in place.

Data is another key aspect of Mr. Wilda's strategy as he looks to establish a regional plan that uses automation, advanced analytics and machine learning to get insights from data that can be used to improve the quality of care U-M Health provides.

"The plan will include using advanced analytics to allow all of us the information needed to treat and support our patients in a timely manner," he said in the release.