Tampa General expands use of virtual hospital

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital is expanding its use of a virtual hospital platform to inpatient settings after using it in its medical intensive care unit.

The health system is using Andor Health's ThinkAndor virtual hospital platform. The platform connects to Tampa General's EHR and allows staff to virtually invite clinicians and providers to provider-to-provider consultations, according to a Sept. 12 news release from the hospital.

The platform can also virtually invite family members, caregivers and friends to consultations, as well as observe a patient's clinical progress.

"Virtually enabling the patient room creates opportunities for the entire team to deliver world-class care in an innovative hybrid manner," Jason Swoboda, director of innovation at Tampa General, said in the news release.

The health system has been using the platform in its medical ICU and will now expand it to its medical and surgical environment.