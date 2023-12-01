St. Luke's partners with virtual care company

Boise, Idaho-based St. Luke's Health System partnered with virtual care company TytoCare to provide employees and members of St. Luke’s Health Plan with remote primary care.

The company's Home Smart Clinic allows patients to utilize FDA-cleared medical devices for at-home primary care. The health system will offer the tools to employees beginning in 2024, according to a Nov. 29 TytoCare news release. St. Luke's Health Plan members will be able to access the on demand virtual visit from TytoCare with a $0 copay.

"St. Luke's is excited to partner with TytoCare to increase access by providing more care from home. As we remain true to our commitment of supporting employee well-being, we have chosen to offer TytoHome kits to our employee population first," said Erin Simms, vice president of human resources for St. Luke's. "There is no better way to learn and evolve before potentially extending this service to patients than to start with those that are committed to making St. Luke's better every day."