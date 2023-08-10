Mount Sinai to install digital AI assistant

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System is partnering with digital health company Clearstep to install new digital and artificial intelligence tools within the system.

The tools are designed to assess patient conditions and allow clinicians to prioritize critical cases. Clearstep's suite of virtual triage tools are designed to provide real-time assessment, resource optimization and enhanced patient experience, according to an Aug. 10 Clearstep news release.

"Mount Sinai is committed to providing exceptional care that is timely and accessible; a seamless digital experience ensures that our patients take advantage of ongoing support and resources, proactively engage with their care team, and feel empowered to manage their health progress," Mount Sinai Health System CIO and Chief Digital Officer Kristin Myers said in the release. "Our latest digital tools, including the self-triage system created with Clearstep, enhance our commitment to innovation and ability to provide equitable patient care and services."