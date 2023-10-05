Mount Sinai to dive deep into AI-driven clinical trials

The New York City-based Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai has entered into a new partnership with the Chiba Institute of Technology to use AI to make clinical trials more efficient.

The two organizations will launch clinical trials using AI to explore how the technology can be used for cardiovascular disease research, as well as how it can prevent bias, according to an Oct. 5 news release from Mount Sinai.

Chiba researchers, who are located in Japan, will fly to Mount Sinai to learn more about cardiovascular care used by the health system, and Mount Sinai researchers will visit Japan to explore the technological advancements of Chiba.

The aim of the collaboration is to identify new treatments for patients with cardiovascular disease, as well as gain greater knowledge on how to better prevent the disease.