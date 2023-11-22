Memorial Hermann plans to roll out IT automation across 17 hospitals

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System plans to roll out an IT platform that automates repetitive administrative tasks across its 17 hospitals.

The health system adopted the technology from Laudio at Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital in Humble, Texas, and intends to grow it systemwide. Memorial Hermann also became a strategic investor in the company after participating in a $13 million series B funding round.

"By empowering frontline leaders to spend less time on administrative work, we're giving them more time to support their teams and patients in meaningful ways," said Bryan Sisk, DNP, RN, senior vice president and chief nursing executive at Memorial Hermann, in a Nov. 21 news release. "We're excited to leverage this new platform to improve our team members' daily lives and their overall satisfaction."

The platform is used by nearly 20 other health systems, including New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health and Omaha-based Nebraska Medicine.