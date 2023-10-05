Top 50 emerging health IT vendors, per Black Book Research

Black Book Research named its top 50 emerging health IT companies for 2023.
Between April and September, more than 4,000 executives, professionals and consultants from organizations including health systems, payers and venture capital firms judged 925 health IT vendors on 18 performance measures.
"With markets down and health IT investors skittish, it's been a tough couple of years for early, venture-backed startups," Black Book President Doug Brown said in an Oct. 4 news release. "These 50 were rated by the VC and investment banking sectors as having the best chances of reaching profitable industry success, some even speculated to achieve billion-dollar valuations."
The list includes, in alphabetical order:
Abridge
Adonis
Avenda Health
Beekeeper AI
Canvas Medical
Carallel
Care Harmony
Carta Healthcare
Censinet
Daybreak Health
Dexcare
Folx
Hazel Health
HerMD
Hippocratic AI
Hydreight
Hyro
Inbound Health
Incredible Health
Instride Health
Integral Health
Intus Care
Laudio
Lucem Health
Lyfegen
MedCrypt
Medivis
Motto
Moving Analytics
NeuroFlow
Optain
Pearl Health
Psych Hub
RapidAI
Regard
ReKlame Health
Rippl Health
ShiftMed
Sibel Health
Smile Digital Health
Solv
Sonio
Suvida Healthcare
Tempus
Upperline Health
Upstream
Uptiv Health
WellCent
Yuvo Health
Zuri Health