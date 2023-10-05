Top 50 emerging health IT vendors, per Black Book Research

Black Book Research named its top 50 emerging health IT companies for 2023.

Between April and September, more than 4,000 executives, professionals and consultants from organizations including health systems, payers and venture capital firms judged 925 health IT vendors on 18 performance measures.

"With markets down and health IT investors skittish, it's been a tough couple of years for early, venture-backed startups," Black Book President Doug Brown said in an Oct. 4 news release. "These 50 were rated by the VC and investment banking sectors as having the best chances of reaching profitable industry success, some even speculated to achieve billion-dollar valuations."

The list includes, in alphabetical order:

Abridge

Adonis

Avenda Health

Beekeeper AI

Canvas Medical

Carallel

Care Harmony

Carta Healthcare

Censinet

Daybreak Health

Dexcare

Folx

Hazel Health

HerMD

Hippocratic AI

Hydreight

Hyro

Inbound Health

Incredible Health

Instride Health

Integral Health

Intus Care

Laudio

Lucem Health

Lyfegen

MedCrypt

Medivis

Motto

Moving Analytics

NeuroFlow

Optain

Pearl Health

Psych Hub

RapidAI

Regard

ReKlame Health

Rippl Health

ShiftMed

Sibel Health

Smile Digital Health

Solv

Sonio

Suvida Healthcare

Tempus

Upperline Health

Upstream

Uptiv Health

WellCent

Yuvo Health

Zuri Health