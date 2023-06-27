How Northwell Health, Nebraska Medicine are using AI to cut burnout

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health and Omaha-based Nebraska Medicine partnered June 27 with artificial intelligence startup Laudio, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

The company seeks to reduce clinician burnout and cut down on administrative tasks by automating healthcare workflows with AI. The program will touch 15,000 clinical and operational employees at the two health systems.

MemorialCare Innovation Fund, the investment arm of Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare, participated in a June 8 $13 million series B investment round for Laudio. MemorialCare also joined a $7.3 million funding round for the company in 2019.