Mayo Clinic strikes deal with virtual nursing education company

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has struck a deal with virtual nursing education company Kahuna.

The health system will combine its tiered skills acquisition model, or TSAM, with the startup's skills management software to develop a platform to provide virtual onboarding and orientation for nurse preceptees.

"We are sharing the expertise of our staff and the tools we've created with and for direct care nursing teams," said Denise Rismeyer, DNP, RN, director of continuing nursing education at Mayo Clinic, in a May 30 statement. "Mayo Clinic Nursing aims to share our learnings globally to enhance the professional growth of nurses and improve patient care."

Mayo Clinic has a financial stake in the technology.