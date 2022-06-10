May saw most tech startup layoffs in 2 years

More tech startup workers got laid off in May than any month in the past two years, according to data from Layoffs.fyi.

Nearly 17,000 employees at tech startups lost their jobs last month, the most since early in the pandemic in May 2020, the website shows.

Tech companies big and small have been altering their hiring practices in the face of a tumultuous market and declining tech stocks.

Healthcare startups that recently underwent layoffs include Noom (495 employees), Carbon Health (250), DivvyDose (62), Thirty Madison (24) and Cerebral (undisclosed).