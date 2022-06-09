Healthcare AI startup Olive to freeze hiring

Olive, a tech startup that uses artificial intelligence to automate healthcare tasks, said it is freezing new hires amid a wave of digital health companies laying off employees and tech giants slowing their hiring.

"Olive regularly evaluates its hiring needs against the priorities of our business," an Olive spokesperson told Becker's. "Like many companies, we've made the difficult, but important decision to pause hiring so we can remain well suited to deliver meaningful impact to our customers and partners."

Just last July, Olive secured $400 million in funding, raising its valuation to $4 billion. The Columbus, Ohio-based company, which automates through such platforms as AI medical coding assistants, said at the time it would use part of the money to expand its workforce.

Asked about recent reports of high employee turnover, the spokesperson said: "While it's inevitable that people leave and join jobs for a variety of reasons, we remain committed to working with our employees on making healthcare more connected and more human."