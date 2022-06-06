Tesla, Microsoft, Meta, Apple to slow hiring

Several major tech companies are slowing their hiring amid recent market tumult, Yahoo reported.

Here are what a few of them are doing, according to the June 3 article:

1. Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk ordered a worldwide hiring freeze and sent a message to employees informing them the company planned to cut 10 percent of its 100,000-employee workforce.

2. In May, Microsoft told Bloomberg it was slowing hiring for its Office, Windows and Teams groups to manage the current economic climate. Also, in early June the company revised its fourth-quarter revenue and earnings guidance downward.

3. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is limiting new hires due to underwhelming revenue forecasts and pausing or slowing hiring for most mid- to senior-level positions.

4. While Apple isn't making employment changes at the corporate level, the company is slowing the hiring of retail workers, like tech support Genius employees, Bloomberg reported.