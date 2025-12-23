The year in Big Tech health system partnerships

Health systems continued to enlist Big Tech in their digital transformations in 2025, with new AI agents entering the healthcare workforce.

Here are 10 partnerships that stood out from the past year:

1. Cleveland Clinic and Amazon One Medical expanded their collaboration, including opening joint primary care offices and deepening digital-care integration.

2. Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare deployed Apple devices across Emory Hillandale Hospital in Lithonia, Ga., to improve clinician workflow and connectivity, marking a first-of-its-kind technology transformation in a hospital setting.

3. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic launched a digital pathology platform to improve diagnostic speed and accuracy under a partnership with Nvidia.

4. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health became the first U.S. health system to deploy a Google Gemini-based clinical AI agent at scale across specialties.

5. Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health migrated its Epic EHR to Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure, a major enterprise modernization step.

6. New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amazon Web Services teamed up to accelerate cancer research and innovation with AI and high-performance computing.

7. Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, part of New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System, unveiled a three-year collaboration with Nvidia to use large language model technology to accelerate genomic discovery.

8. Seattle Children’s and Google Cloud built “Pathway Assistant,” an AI-powered tool to help clinicians access critical medical information faster.

9. San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare started a Spatial Computing Center of Excellence and named its first chief spatial computing officer after deploying Apple Vision Pro headsets.

10. Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care piloted integration between an AI evidence agent and Microsoft’s Dragon Copilot for clinician documentation support.