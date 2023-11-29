Mass General Brigham adopts radiology AI 'copilot' from Microsoft

Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham is one of the first health systems to use a new generative artificial intelligence-powered radiology "copilot" from Microsoft subsidiary Nuance.

The PowerScribe Smart Impression technology drafts impressions for radiologists, saving them up to a minute per read, according to Nuance's estimates. It is the company's first copilot for radiology.

"Radiologists must make high-stakes, timely decisions in dozens of cases each day and generate reports that guide their downstream clinical care, and the cognitive burden of increasing workloads can have great consequences," said Bernardo Bizzo, MD, PhD, senior director at Mass General Brigham's AI-focused business office, in a Nov. 28 news release. "Generative AI tools may offer great value to our field by lightening some of the burdens placed on radiologists by automatically drafting impressions the way we are used to, helping avoid common mistakes and reminding of important information to include."

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health recently became the first health system to use Nuance's Dragon Ambient eXperience Copilot, which generates visit summaries for its primary care providers.