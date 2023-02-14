Lifepoint rolls out virtual women's care clinic

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health is launching virtual care options for patients experiencing menopause and perimenopause through a partnership with digital women's health company Midi Health.

Midi offers patients telehealth appointments and 24/7 messaging support. Through the partnership, Midi clinicians can refer patients to Lifepoint in-person care services, according to a Feb. 14 Midi news release.

The company launched in 2022 with a $14 million seed funding round.

"Our collaboration with Midi is part of Lifepoint's efforts to ensure inclusive care for those we serve and demonstrates our commitment to meeting patients where they are on their health journey," Cherie Sibley, RN, acute care service line president of Lifepoint Health, said in the release. "Women face a number of unique health concerns as they age, and Midi helps virtually connect them with skilled providers who can deliver the specialized care they need to navigate the post-childbearing years."