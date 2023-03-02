Kaiser, Mayo, Mass General Brigham: 11 digital health investments in February

Here are 11 digital health funding rounds Becker's reported on in February.

1. BetterNight, a virtual sleep care company, raised $33 million in growth funding Feb. 28.

2. CodaMetrix, a spinoff of Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham that uses artificial intelligence for health system revenue cycle management, raised $55 million in series A funding Feb. 27.

3. Xandar Kardian, a contactless heart monitoring company, received an undisclosed investment Feb. 27 from Portfolia.

4. Vytalize Health, a value-based care company that provides analytics and recommendations to primary care providers, raised $100 million in funding Feb. 22.

5. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic invested in a $3.6 million oversubscribed seed funding round for augmented reality startup Healium, Startland News reported Feb. 20.

6. IncludeHealth, a digital physical therapy company developed in collaboration with Google and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, raised $11 million, VatorNews reported Feb. 16.

7. GV (formerly Google Ventures), the venture capital arm of Alphabet, co-led a $6 million seed funding round Feb. 15 to help launch Thatch, a digital benefits management platform.

8. Intel Capital, the venture capital arm of tech giant Intel, led a $20 million funding round Feb. 14 for MDI Health, an AI-powered medication management company.

9. Venture capital firm General Catalyst led a $20 million funding round Feb. 9 for Faro Health, a cloud-computing company working on digitizing clinical trials.

10. Kaiser Permanente Ventures and Cigna Ventures participated in a $34 million funding round for NOCD, a company that offers virtual treatment for obsessive-compulsive disorder, Becker's reported Feb. 2.

11. Aluna, an AI-powered lung health platform, raised $15.3 million in a series B financing round Feb. 1.