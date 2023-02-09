General Catalyst leads $20M funding round for company digitizing clinical trials

Venture capital firm General Catalyst led a $20 million funding round for Faro Health, a cloud-computing company working on digitizing clinical trials.

Faro's platform works to provide insights to medical professionals building clinical trials, according to a Feb. 9 Fero news release.

"Faro has developed software that allows rapid evaluation of clinical study costs, accessibility to patients and ease of study conduct," Elena Viboch, partner at General Catalyst, said in the release. "By helping study teams answer complex questions, Faro's solution aims to improve lives by bringing more efficiency to clinical trials."