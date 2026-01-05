Elon Musk: Neuralink to boost production, automate surgeries

Neuralink plans to step up production of its brain implants and move to automated procedures in 2026, Elon Musk posted on X.

Musk’s company has been placing the computer chips inside the brains of paralyzed patients as part of a clinical trial, including at University of Miami Health System in April. The company also raised $650 million and hired a former FDA executive in 2025.

“Neuralink will start high-volume production of brain-computer interface devices and move to a streamlined, almost entirely automated surgical procedure in 2026,” Mr. Musk wrote Dec. 31 on his social media platform.

He added that the device’s threads will now go through the dura, a membrane protecting the brain and spinal cord, without having to remove it, calling that a “big deal.”