Generative AI startup gets $3.6M, inks deal with Mayo Clinic

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has invested in a $3.6 million oversubscribed seed funding round for augmented reality startup Healium, Startland News reported Feb. 20.

Healium uses biomarkers from fitness trackers, such as heart rate and blood pressure, to inform virtual reality content to help with sleep, burnout and anxiety.

"By collaborating with Mayo Clinic, we've built an important bridge between biometric data, generative AI [artificial intelligence], and XR [extended reality] content," CEO Sarah Hill told the news outlet.

The startup also entered into a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic, giving the health system a financial stake in the company in exchange for consultations with Mayo subject matter experts, according to the story.