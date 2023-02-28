Virtual sleep care company raises $33M

BetterNight, a virtual sleep care company, raised $33 million in growth funding.

The company provides digital sleep coaching through its platform and partners with health systems, primary care providers and health plans across the U.S. BetterNight will use the funding to accelerate these partnerships and invest in adding new technologies to its platform, according to a Feb. 28 BetterNight news release.

The funding round was led by NewSpring.

"Untreated sleep apnea can dramatically impair a patient's quality of life and put them at risk for numerous medical conditions such as hypertension and heart disease. Our goal at BetterNight is to provide a superior sleep care platform that empowers patients to take control of their health by getting a better night's sleep," BetterNight CEO Dave French said in the release.