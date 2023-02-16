Alphabet backs digital health benefits platform

Noah Schwartz -

GV (formerly Google Ventures), the venture capital arm of Alphabet, co-led the $6 million seed funding round to help launch Thatch, a digital benefits management platform.

Thatch works with startups to provide employees with a tech-focused health savings account and a Thatch debit card for healthcare expenses, according to a Feb. 15 Thatch news release.

GV co-led the financing round with a16z.

"Paying for healthcare is painful, but it shouldn't be," Thatch co-founder and CEO Chris Ellis said. "We're excited to work with startups who want to improve the healthcare experience for their employees. I continue to be inspired by the fact that what we're building has the potential to impact every American by bringing innovation to an important space that has long been overlooked."

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars