Alphabet backs digital health benefits platform

GV (formerly Google Ventures), the venture capital arm of Alphabet, co-led the $6 million seed funding round to help launch Thatch, a digital benefits management platform.

Thatch works with startups to provide employees with a tech-focused health savings account and a Thatch debit card for healthcare expenses, according to a Feb. 15 Thatch news release.

GV co-led the financing round with a16z.

"Paying for healthcare is painful, but it shouldn't be," Thatch co-founder and CEO Chris Ellis said. "We're excited to work with startups who want to improve the healthcare experience for their employees. I continue to be inspired by the fact that what we're building has the potential to impact every American by bringing innovation to an important space that has long been overlooked."