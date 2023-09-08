Intermountain recognized for IT efforts

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health received the 2023 Davis Award of Excellence from the Health Information Management Systems Society for a series of case studies on the use of technology to treat patients with complex conditions.

The health system used artificial intelligence-powered analysis to reduce readmission rates for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease and multimodal pain management modalities, according to the Sept. 7 Intermountain news release.

Intermountain Medical Director of Technology Services Farukh Usmani, MD, described the award as the “Superbowl of healthcare IT awards.”

The Davies Award is HIMSS' highest recognition of hospitals.