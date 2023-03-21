How Cone Health uses digital 'nudging,' AI to change patient behaviors

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health plans to use digital "nudging" to try to change the behaviors of chronic disease patients.

The health system is deploying digital health company Lirio's Precision Nudging platform that mixes artificial intelligence, behavioral science and automation to improve population health.

"Cone Health is fully committed to weaving a tradition of health and wellbeing into the communities we serve," said Chief Nursing Officer Vi-Anne Antrum, DNP, RN, in a March 21 news release. The partnership will "allow us to do this in a personalized way that provides Precision Nudging to our patients to create solutions for a variety of health and wellness actions."

The collaboration will initially focus on hypertension.