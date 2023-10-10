How chief AI officers can benefit health systems

Bhavik Patel, MD, chief AI officer of Mayo Clinic Arizona, said as AI in healthcare continues to grow, organizations should consider creating a leadership position dedicated to it, Fox News reported Oct. 10.

Dr. Patel, who was appointed to the role in September, told the publication that a dedicated AI role can "clear direction and alignment with broader organizational goals," as well as balance the technology's pros and pitfalls.

"While AI brings forth myriad benefits, it also carries inherent risks," he said. "A CAIO provides the necessary oversight to ensure that the implementation of AI is ethical, responsible and in line with regulatory guidelines."

Additionally, Dr. Patel said the role can maximize healthcare organizations' use of resources, foster collaboration across departments and help organizations keep up with health tech trends.

"In essence, the chief AI officer is not just a technocrat, but a visionary leader, ensuring that the organization navigates the AI-driven paradigm shift in healthcare with agility, responsibility and a patient-centric approach," he said.