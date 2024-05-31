How Bon Secours boosts employee morale

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health credits part of its 10% increase in employee retention to its annual recognition initiative, Called to Shine.

Nicole Martel, vice president of benefits, well-being and associate health at Bon Secours Mercy Health, told Becker's the program is designed to enhance staff morale and engagement. It leverages the Achievers platform, which provides real-time, meaningful recognition to nurses and staff.

"Think of Facebook for the workplace," she said. "The program allows staff to recognize each other and like each other's posts, fostering a supportive community."

The program incorporates a points system through which managers allocate rewards, redeemable through a catalog, including items from the organization's swag store. Managers can also enhance the reward value for performances.

Quarterly awards are another essential component. Each quarter, a multi-disciplinary committee reviews recognitions captured in the Achievers platform and selects standout employees and leaders for special awards. These awards, based on significant contributions to the organization's mission such as financial impact or patient care improvements, are presented in person.

The final element is the standardized spot bonus program; the bonuses typically are tied to significant projects and awarded as cash. These rewards are processed through the Achievers platform, streamlining the process and allowing for better budget management, and ensuring fair and consistent reward distribution, according to Ms. Martel.

She highlighted that the recognition program has not only helped contribute to the 10% retention increase but generated substantial savings.

"By retaining more nurses and reducing reliance on agency staff, we have saved significant costs associated with hiring and training new employees," Ms. Martel said.

Additionally, she said the program has fostered a culture of appreciation and community.