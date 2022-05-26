Hoag launches mobile app, premium subscription service

A California health system has launched a mobile app and premium subscription service — complete with health coaching and personalized care coordination — to accompany its new virtual care center, a move the organization said will make patient care more efficient and accessible.

Newport Beach-based Hoag, which serves nearly 500,000 patients at two acute care hospitals and dozens of outpatient centers, is piloting the Hoag Compass mobile app at its new Hoag On-Demand Care & Innovation Center.

“We are changing the traditional trajectory and mindset of health and wellness from one of episodic care — care only when you need it — to a holistic, uninterrupted and ingrained part of a person’s life," Hoag President and CEO Robert T. Braithwaite said in a May 19 news release.

Through the free app, patients can schedule appointments, message physicians and request prescription refills. For $50 a month, Hoag Compass Plus allows patients to communicate with personal care coordinators, dietitians and mindfulness coaches and have extended access to urgent care.