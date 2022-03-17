Digital investment important to most health system execs, HIMSS report finds

Digital transformation is a top-level priority for a majority of health system leaders surveyed for the "2022 State of Healthcare" report released March 15 by HIMSS.

3 things to know:

1. The research was conducted in November and December 2021. There were 273 health system leaders surveyed from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia and New Zealand.

2. Digital transformation investment was considered "very important" by 76 percent of U.S. health system leaders, compared to 62 percent of the international leaders.

3. International leaders see themselves as further ahead in their efforts, with 31 percent reporting they've reached the implementation phase. That's compared to 21 percent of U.S. leaders.

Read the "2022 State of Healthcare" report here.