Digital health megadeals down in Q1; first unicorn in nearly a year

Digital health megarounds declined 85 percent year over year, accounting for just $575 million in the first quarter of 2023, a new CB Insights report found.

The three megadeals were, according to the May 23 report:

1. Monogram Health ($375 million). The venture capital arms of Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System, CVS Health, Cigna and Humana participated in the round.

2. Carbon Health ($100 million). CVS Health Ventures was the funder.

3. Kindbody ($100 million). The company became the first new digital health unicorn since the second quarter of last year.