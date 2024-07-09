Digital health funding finding momentum

Digital health funding is seeing a rebound with startups raising $5.7 billion across 266 deals in the first half of 2024, according to a July 8 report from Rock Health.
Here are four things to know from the report:
- Thirty-four percent of the sector's funding is going to digital health startups specializing in artificial intelligence.
- During this time period, private equity firms acquired 10 digital health startups. This is more than the total number of digital health acquisitions private equity firms made in 2023, making 2024 on track to surpass the totals from 2021 and 2022.
- Deals between digital health companies acquiring other digital health companies dropped, according to the report, with only 34 deals.
- Treatment of disease grabbed the top funding spot by value proposition, according to Rock Health.