Digital health executives' arrests could disrupt ADHD treatment, CDC says

The CDC issued an alert that the recent arrests of two digital health company executives on fraud charges could disrupt treatment for individuals with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Ruthia He, the founder and CEO of Done Global, which supplies stimulant medications to thousands of patients, and its clinical president, David Brody, MD, have been implicated in an alleged $100 million fraud scheme aimed at providing "easy access" to Adderall and other stimulants.

The Justice Department alleged that Ms. He and Dr. Brody generated more than $100 million in revenue by orchestrating the prescription of more than 40 million pills. They are accused of targeting "drug seekers" and instructing prescribers to issue stimulant medications to patients who did not meet the necessary qualifications, according to a June 13 news release from the Justice Department.

"These charges are the Justice Department's first criminal drug distribution prosecutions related to telemedicine prescribing through a digital health company," the release said.

The CDC said these indictments could affect 30,000 to 50,000 patients nationwide, potentially increasing the risks of injury and overdose due to disrupted access to treatment.