Digital health company backed by Mayo Clinic, Stanford launches time-saving AI tool

Atropos Health, a digital health company backed by Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Medicine, launched a new tool that will allow healthcare leaders to use generative artificial intelligence for research.

The Geneva OS and ChatRWD tools are designed to allow non-technical users to pull real-world patient data and create studies. ChatRWD differentiates itself from other generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, by pulling real patient data instead of information from the internet, according to an Oct. 5 Atropos Health news release.

In September, Atropos Health received strategic financing from the venture arm of Samsung.

"There is much excitement among the medical community about how chatbots and large language models can be used to advance medicine, but general-purpose applications of these emerging technologies are not exposed to medical records and not intended for medical tasks," Nigam H. Shah, PhD, professor of medicine at Stanford University and chief data scientist for Stanford Health Care, said in the news release. "Atropos' usage of language models is in the right context, in the sense that the evidence is still generated by established statistical methods applied to de-identified medical records. It is the interaction with the evidence generation process that is taken over by a language model, driving a simple chat interaction."