Atrium launches 24/7 virtual primary care

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health has launched 24/7 virtual primary care, making its providers available around the clock for nonurgent video visits.

The health system already had all-day virtual urgent care, but the new service is unique in that patients can schedule — online — video-based primary care appointments morning, noon or night with an Atrium physician. The offering is for patients in North Carolina and South Carolina.

"All the care is intended to be given virtually, without having to physically visit a doctor's office," Atrium internist Brian Kersten, MD, said in a Sept. 14 news release. "We can take care of nearly all of our patients' needs without ever needing a true face-to-face evaluation."

Patients can also schedule visits for mental health screenings, chronic disease management and online prescription refills via secure video chat.