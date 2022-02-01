Apple rolls out new heart health resources

In honor of Heart Month, Apple rolled out new heart health resources across its services with the aim to keep its U.S. customers healthy and informed.

Custom compilations for heart health will be available on Apple Fitness+, the App Store, Apple TV, Apple Podcasts and Apple Books, according to a Jan. 31 blog post on the company's website:

1. Apple Watch

For Apple Watch users, a heart activity challenge will be added Feb. 14. Users must work out for 30 minutes to receive a reward.

2. App Store

The App Store will contain apps dedicated to cardiovascular health aimed to provide users insights about their heart rate, activity levels, fitness and overall wellness.

3. Apple Books

Apple Books is set to provide users with an array of heart health-focused titles.

4. Apple TV

Apple TV will focus on shows dedicated to heart science, healthy living and heart disease.

5. Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts will highlight offerings that feature medical experts who will provide users with tips on how they can improve their health.