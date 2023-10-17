Apple can now assess your risk for depression, anxiety

Your iPhone can now assess your risk of depression and anxiety with its latest update.

With iOS 17, Apple device users can log their emotions and moods and complete mental health assessments. The logging feature is available on the Health app on the iPhone or iPad and the Mindfulness app on the Apple Watch. Users can also set notifications to remind them to log how they're feeling. The mental health risk questionnaire is also on the Health app.

"The assessments are provided in the Health app for informational purposes only and the results are not a medical diagnosis," Apple noted in an Oct. 11 update. "If you have concerns about your mental health, consult a clinician."

Users can keep the data private, delete it at any time, or share it with others. The depression assessment uses Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (aka PHQ-9), while the one for anxiety is called Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7, or GAD-7.