9 digital health companies land $380M

Nine digital health companies raised more than $380 million in the past 30 days, as reported by Becker's.

— Hippocratic AI, a generative artificial intelligence platform for healthcare, partnered with three health systems and raised $15 million in funding, according to a company news release shared July 25 with Becker's.

— Verifiable, a company designing software to automate the healthcare provider credentialing process, raised $27 million in series B financing.

— Neko Health, a healthcare startup co-founded by the CEO of Spotify, raised $65.4 million to expand.

— General Catalyst co-led a $1.6 million pre-seed investment for Berry Health, a company working to democratize healthcare in Africa.

— La Crosse, Wis.-based Gundersen Health System participated in a $54 million series D funding round July 27 for Flywheel, which analyzes medical imaging data via AI. The investment also featured Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and NVentures, the venture capital arm of Nvidia, an AI company that's valued at more than $1 trillion.

— VitalConnect, a company that produces remote monitoring technology used by New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health and Hackensack (N.J.) Medical Center, raised $30 million in series F financing.

— Former Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky joined a $60 million series B financing round for Causaly, an AI-powered biomedical research company.

— New York City-based Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai took part in a $12.1 million series A financing round for BeeKeeperAI.

— Gary Gottlieb, MD, the former CEO of Boston-based Mass General Brigham, has co-founded Author Health, a digital mental health company serving Medicare Advantage patients, which launched with $115 million in financing and a partnership with Humana.