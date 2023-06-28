Former Mass General Brigham CEO lands $115M for digital mental health company

Gary Gottlieb, MD, the former CEO of Boston-based Mass General Brigham, has co-founded Author Health, a digital mental health company serving Medicare Advantage patients, Boston Business Journals reported June 28.

Author Health launched with $115 million in financing and a partnership with Humana. Initially, the company launched in Florida but expects to expand its services by early 2024.

The digital platform can refer patients to local in-person care and connect patients with telehealth care.

"For many years, I've had the privilege of leading mission-driven healthcare organizations focused on improving the human condition and helping people manage complex and disabling chronic illnesses," Dr. Gottlieb said. "Unfortunately, for people with severe mental illness, societal stigma, payment systems, and policies have rendered a model of care that is inaccessible, fragmented and often inhumane. Since my earliest days as a geriatric psychiatrist and later as an executive, I've been active in developing and supporting programs that are focused on the care of the whole person, her/his/their family, and the system around them and that work to integrate behavioral health and primary care, for older patients in particular."