Healthcare startup co-founded by Spotify CEO gets $65M

A healthcare startup co-founded by the CEO of Spotify has raised $65.4 million to expand.

Neko Health offers a body scan that purportedly collects 50 million health data points via more than 70 sensors in about 10 minutes, always followed up by a physician visit. The company's co-founder is Daniel Ek, chief executive of the streaming service.

"Doctors today just don't have enough time or resources to focus on prevention," said Hjalmar Nilsonne, CEO and co-founder of Neko Health, in a July 5 news release. "We've demonstrated that our unique approach to this problem resonates with people — that there's a genuine need and desire for this change. This strong demand is what's driving us to expand our horizons. To accelerate this, we're partnering with external investors for the first time."

The series A funding round, which was led by venture capital firm Lakestar with participation from General Catalyst, will allow the company to broaden its reach outside of Sweden. Neko Health says the first appointments for its scans, which cost about $272, sold out in less than two hours, and that it has more than 10,000 people on its waitlist.