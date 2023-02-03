Music to medicine: Spotify founder launches healthcare startup

Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek is launching Neko Health, a healthcare screening and disease prevention startup, Sifted reported Feb. 2.

The company is launching after four years of research and development. Initially, the company will focus on the European market; Neko has a clinic in Stockholm.

The Neko Body Scan will focus on patients with heart and skin conditions.

"The scan is non-invasive, takes just a few minutes to perform and is followed immediately by an in-person doctor's consultation to discuss the results," A Neko Health LinkedIn post said on its scanning process. "All diagnostic results are ready during your visit — no waiting is required."