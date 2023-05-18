7 health systems win digital health awards

For the second consecutive year, Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore Edward-Elmhurst Health won the top digital health award from market intelligence company Avia.

The health system earned Best Digital Consumer Performance at the second annual AviAwards for Digital Transformation, which are judged by digital leaders from six health systems.

"It reinforces our commitment as a leader in digital transformation to driving value and enabling seamless and personalized experiences for both our patients and providers," said Kristen Murtos, chief innovation and transformation officer of NorthShore Edward-Elmhurst Health, in a May 18 Avia news release.

The other health system winners were:

— Ochsner Health (New Orleans): Best in Online Scheduling.

— Boston Children's Hospital: Best in Virtual Visits.

— University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City, Kan.): Operational Efficiency Vanguard award.

— Froedtert Health (Milwaukee): Care Optimization Vanguard award.

— MemorialCare (Fountain Valley, Calif.) and Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston): tied for the Consumer and Patient Engagement Vanguard award.