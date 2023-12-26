5 systems installing virtual care platforms

Since Nov. 10, Becker's has reported on health systems in Minnesota, Missouri, Idaho, Florida and Pittsburgh, launching new virtual care platforms.
Here are five health systems launching new virtual care platforms:
- In December, Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic announced that its new hospital in La Crosse, Wis. will include 24/7 remote patient monitoring and telehealth capabilities through patient television sets when it opens in September 2024.
- In December, Rolla, Mo.-based Phelps Health launched virtual care through a partnership with KeyCare, an Epic-based virtual care company.
- In December, Boise, Idaho-based St. Luke's Health System partnered with virtual care company TytoCare to provide remote primary care to St. Luke's employees and members of the St. Luke's Health Plan.
- In November, Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health launched $29 virtual visits.
- In November, Allegheny Health Network and Highmark Health, both based in Pittsburgh, expanded teleICU services to six new hospitals.