New Mayo hospital to have 24/7 remote patient monitoring

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic's new 94-bed hospital in La Crosse, Wis., will include 24/7 remote patient monitoring services, the La Crosse Tribune reported Dec. 20.

Workers recently completed exterior construction on the $198 million project slated to open in September 2024. Patient rooms will include televisions to allow for telehealth appointments and virtual treatment scheduling.

"We've been able to compress things into a much more efficient footprint here," Karen Finneman Killinger, regional chair of facilities at Mayo Clinic, told the Tribune. "We're helping with the overall flow. Doctors will be able to communicate with patient records with devices on the walls that are hooked up to many more systems."