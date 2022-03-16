4 questions health systems should ask before investing in digital health

As hospitals continue to operate on thin margins, it can be difficult for them to determine which new technologies will be worth their implementation and maintenance costs. Here are four questions health systems should ask before investing in new technology, as laid out by Seth Joseph, a managing director at digital health consultancy Summit Health, in a March 16 Forbes report:

What problem does it solve, or what value does it bring?



How difficult will it be to unlock that value?



How does the technology fit into your system's broader portfolio strategy for innovation?



How stable is the vendor's stance in the market?