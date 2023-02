100 most innovative New York City digital health companies, according to DHNY

Digital Health New York, a networking and event company for New York City-based digital health companies, released its annual list of the 100 most innovative digital health companies in New York City.

The 100 companies:

3D Predict Aavia AdhereTech Aetion Allara Health Alma Andros Best In Class MD Blink Health Calibrate Capital Rx Capsule Castor Cedar Centivo CertifyOS Charlie Health Ciba Health Cityblock Health Clarify Health Clarium Cleerly Click Therapeutics Covera Health Diana Health Elektra Health Epicured Firsthand GoMo Health Grow Therapy H1 Handspring Health Healthee Healthie Heartbeat Health Holmusk Intellihealth Kaia Health Kindbody LabFinder.com LetsGetChecked LiveCare Mae Health Mantra Health Massive Bio Maven Clinic Medmo Memora Health Monument Mymee Nevvon Nomad Health Nym One Drop Ophelia Oshi Health Oula Pager Parachute Health Particle Health Pearl Health Playback Health Quartet Health RapidSOS Real ReferWell Relevant Healthcare Ribbon Health Rightway Ro Sage Sesame Spring Health Stellar Health Summus TailorMed Talkiatry Tend Thirty Madison Thyme Care Tia Tomorrow Health Tuned Twiage Twill TytoCare UCM Digital Health Unite Us Uno Health Valera Health Vesta Healthcare Violet Virtual Health Partners VirtualHealth Vori Health Vytalize Health Walnut Wellthy Yuvo Health Zaya Care







Read the full report here.